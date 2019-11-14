Take the pledge to vote

Aspark Owl Electric Hypercar Debuts With Rs 22 Crore Price Tag, Does 0-100 Kmph in 1.69 Seconds

The Aspark Owl can reach up to 300kph from standstill in just 10.6 seconds. The claimed top-speed is 400kph.

Updated:November 14, 2019, 9:04 AM IST
Aspark Owl. (Image source: Aspark)

The much-awaited Aspark Owl has finally made its debut into the electric hypercar segment and how. The Japanese company claims that its offering is the quickest in the world with the ability to hit triple-digit speeds in just 1.69 seconds.

The car is propelled with its four electric motors that power each of the wheels. Together, they output 1,985 hp and 2000Nm of torque. This also lets the car reach up to 300kph from standstill in just 10.6 seconds. The claimed top-speed is 400kph. All of this comes from a 64 kWh lithium-ion battery that can run up to 280km on a single charge. The company also stated that it will offer a larger battery in the near future.

All of the panels on the car are made out of carbon fibre reinforced plastic, except for the stainless steel frame in the roof for extra support. Dimensionally, the car is just 99cm high and is built on a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis that weighs just 120kg.

At each wheel is a double-wishbone suspension. The hydraulic dampers have three modes that offer ground clearance ranging from 80mm and 160mm. the carbon-ceramic brakes come with 10-piston callipers in front and 4-piston stoppers at the back.

The company plans of making just 50 examples of the car that is expected to be priced around Rs 22 crore ($ 3.2 million).

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
