Assam State Transport to Deploy 15 Electric Buses in Guwahati

In a bid to curb pollution in the state, Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has announced that it will deploy 15 electric buses in the city under the Central Government's FAME scheme.Reports suggest that testing of the buses are slated to commence from June 22. And each bus will seat about 31 passengers at a time. A total of three routes have been planned for the buses.The first route will be from Kachari to Kamakhya amounting to around 6.4 km, second route from Paltan Bazar to the airport will cover 25km and the third route will cover areas including ISBT, Khanapara, Ganeshguri, Paltan Bazar and Maligaon stretching 38km.