karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary Pushes for Use of Electric Vehicles
The Transport minister informed that the Ministry of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping would give 10 new buses to the Assam Government which would be run by methanol.
Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary. (Image courtesy Patowary's Twitter handle)
Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said electric vehicles should be adopted for betterment of our future generation and to maintain the ecological balance. Addressing the Assam Electric Mobility Conclave here Patowary said "Additionally, this will also help improve India's energy security by reducing the import dependency for energy. Electric vehicles also adhere to the government's slogan of pollution-free Assam," he said.
The Transport minister informed that the Ministry of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping would give 10 new buses to the Assam Government which would be run by methanol as a pilot project for public transportation creating a methanol economy as an alternative to high-cost petroleum products like diesel and petrol. "Once the gas pipeline to Assam is completed, methanol production in the state will increase.
Further, Assam Petrochemicals Limited is implementing a project for enhancing production of methanol from 125 tonne per day to 500-tonne per day," said Patowary. A P Tiwari, managing director of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) stated that 14 electric buses will be procured in Phase-I as pilot project under FAME policy. Stating special incentives will be provided to the operators for using electric vehicles Tiwari said, "Soon request for proposal (RFP) will be floated for the purchase of electric buses to reduce diesel bus as well as pollution."
- Assam
- Assam Electric Mobility Conclave
- Assam government
- Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary
