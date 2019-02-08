English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aston Martin All-Terrain Lagonda Concept to Make Global Debut at Geneva International Motor Show

Aston Martin announced that a new Lagonda is scheduled to debut at the Geneva International Motor Show next month and, while the electric SUV on display will be a concept, it's slated to be the first company model to ultimately go into production.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:February 8, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
Lagonda All-Terrain Concept. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Aston Martin has revealed that an all-terrain Lagonda concept will make its global debut in March at the 89th Annual Geneva International Motor Show.

Last year, the company unveiled the Lagonda Vision Concept at the same auto convention in honour of the relaunch of the brand as the "world's first luxury zero emission" brand -- which may be true if you don't consider Tesla models luxurious.

The upcoming All-Terrain Concept, as Aston Martin stated, has taken design cues from last year's Vision concept model, including bringing its zero-emission platform to 2019. As of right now, apart from the vague details the company has given us regarding the concept's powertrain, we've been provided with only a mysterious image of the shadowed vehicle.

Beside this concept will be three addition Aston Martin-branded models including the Vantage, the DB11 AMR, and the DBS Superleggera, the company's core production sportscars. All models will be on display from March 5 to March 17 at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show next month.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
