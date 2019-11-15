Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aston Martin AMB-001 First Look at EICMA 2019, The Rs 90 Lakh Motorcycle

Only 100 models of Aston martin AMB-001 will be ever made and each unit will set you back by $120,000, that’s roughly Rs 90 Lakh excluding taxes.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:November 15, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
Aston Martin AMB-001 First Look at EICMA 2019, The Rs 90 Lakh Motorcycle
Aston Martin AMB-001. (Image courtesy: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

At the EICMA 2019, Aston Martin, the iconic British brand known to manufacture some of the most beautiful cars ever presented their first-ever motorcycle named the AMB-001. The motorcycle made in partnership with another British brand, Brough Superior, the motorcycle maker, takes inspiration from RMB-001, brand’s hypercar that was also showcased alongside the AMB-001.

Since it’s the first-ever motorcycle from the stable of Aston Martin who has made iconic cars like DB series, Aston made sure the bike looks out of the world, and how successful they have been. Only 100 models will be ever made. Each unit will set you back by $120,000, that’s roughly Rs 90 Lakh excluding taxes.

Speaking of design, the bike takes inspiration from Aston Martin cars. Which means it has a sculpted body and gets well renowned Aston Martin's Stirling Green paint. The rest of the bike gets carbon-fibre panels from underbody engine protector to side panel and even wheel fenders. The seat and handle grip gets hand-stitched Oxford Tan leather pads. The wheels, forks and brake assembly gets a matte black finish while the engine has aluminum and chrome brushing.

The AMB 001 also features aerodynamic wings attached to the cowl at the the base of the windshield same as nine-micron stainless-steel wings found on the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Basically the bike commands your attention and that’s exactly what we felt at the EICMA as nobody could hold their excitement seeing this bike in flesh.

Talking about mechanicals, the AMB001 gets a 180-horsepower turbocharged V-twin 997 cc engine and is only legal for track use. While the variable geometry turbocharger adds power, an intercooler prevents overheating. Also, the exhaust is made from Inconel – a superalloy known for its thermal and mechanical properties.

While Aston Martin and Brough Superior are both British, the motorcycle is being hand-assembled in Toulouse, France and the first deliveries are expected to start by the end of 2020.

Edited by: Arjit Garg
