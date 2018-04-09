English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aston Martin Boss Andy Palmer Happy With Formula One Future Plans, Could Join as Engine Supplier
The century-old luxury marque, whose road cars are associated with fictional British secret service agent James Bond, are currently title sponsors of former champions Red Bull.
Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 24, 2018 Toro Rosso's Brendon Hartley in action during qualifying. (Image: Reuters)
Formula One's future plans would make it easier for Aston Martin to enter one day as an engine supplier, the British sportscar maker's chief executive Andy Palmer said. The century-old luxury marque, whose road cars are associated with fictional British secret service agent James Bond, are currently title sponsors of former champions Red Bull.
Red Bull use engines provided by Renault but have been seeking an alternative. Formula One's commercial rights holders had set out their vision for the future beyond 2020 to team bosses at the Bahrain Grand Prix, second race of the season, earlier on Friday.
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro has made its debut at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. (Photo: Aston Martin)
The main, broad points were for cheaper and simpler engines that would encourage new manufacturers, a cost cap to be implemented and a more balanced distribution of revenues. "We are extremely pleased to hear today's news regarding the future of Formula One," Palmer said on Twitter.
"These prospective changes support many of the requirements needed for Aston Martin to enter the sport as an engine supplier. This is a very positive step in the right direction," he added. The main points regarding power units were that they should be cheaper, simpler and louder with more power as well as reducing the need for grid penalties as a result of unreliability.
Formula One said the engine would remain a hybrid and must also be 'road relevant', allowing manufacturers to build unique and original power units. The future rules must also ensure that 'customer teams' who buy their engines from a manufacturer are assured of the same performance as the works team.
Owned by Italian private equity fund Investindustrial and a group of Kuwaiti investors, Aston Martin in February delivered its first annual pre-tax profit since 2010 after last year's sales reached a nine-year high.
F1 Red Bull Racing RB14 Launched. (Image: Red Bull)
The 2018 season of Formula 1 is currently underway and Sebastian Vettel marked his 200th Formula One race with a thrilling and brilliantly-judged victory for Ferrari in Sunday’s dramatic Bahrain Grand Prix.
It was Vettel's second win in as many races this season, the 49th of his career and extended his lead ahead of Hamilton in the drivers’ championship to 17 points after the Englishman delivered a dazzling drive from ninth on the grid to finish only six seconds adrift.
