Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Revealed, Company's Fastest Convertible Yet

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible is powered by a 715 bhp V12 engine, the droptop promises a top speed of 340km/h!

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 26, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Revealed, Company's Fastest Convertible Yet
The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is powered by a V12 engine delivering 715 bhp. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Aston Martin has opened the roof on its DBS Superleggera, making it the fastest convertible in the British company's history. Powered by a 715 bhp V12 engine, the droptop promises a top speed of 340km/h. Unsurprisingly, the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is almost identical in design to the coupé version -- except for its open top. Its 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission promising prime performances, including 0-100km/h acceleration in just 3.6 seconds.

The 2+2 cabriolet has a fabric roof with a retraction mechanism that was put through its paces over more than 100,000 test cycles. The roof takes 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close. Aston Martin has also announced a variety of customization options for this model, with deliveries slated to start from Q3 2019.

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is expected to be priced at £247,500 (RRP including tax) in the UK, €295,500 (RRP including tax) in Germany and $329,100 (MSRP including Gas Guzzler Tax) in the US, which approximately translates to around Rs 2.30 crore.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram