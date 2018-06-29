English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Unveiled
The DBS Superleggera is built on the same architecture as the DB11 but has clear and visible design differences, notably at the headlights, taillights and grille.
The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera has a 725-horsepower V12 engine. (Image: AGThe Aston Martin DBS Superleggera has a 725-horsepower V12 engine. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Aston Martin has unveiled its new GT, the DBS Superleggera, replacing the Vanquish S in the carmaker's current line-up.
The DBS Superleggera is built on the same architecture as the DB11 but has clear and visible design differences, notably at the headlights, taillights and grille. This new car uses the same V12 engine as the DB11, boosted here to 725HP and matched with an eight-speed automatic transmission, promising prime performance with a top speed on the track of up to 340km/h and 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.4 seconds.
Deliveries are scheduled to begin in Q3 2018 at a price of around €280,000. It remains to be seen whether James Bond will take the wheel of this new Aston Martin Super-GT in his latest movie adventure, set to start filming this year.
Also Watch
The DBS Superleggera is built on the same architecture as the DB11 but has clear and visible design differences, notably at the headlights, taillights and grille. This new car uses the same V12 engine as the DB11, boosted here to 725HP and matched with an eight-speed automatic transmission, promising prime performance with a top speed on the track of up to 340km/h and 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.4 seconds.
Deliveries are scheduled to begin in Q3 2018 at a price of around €280,000. It remains to be seen whether James Bond will take the wheel of this new Aston Martin Super-GT in his latest movie adventure, set to start filming this year.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Get a Sneak Peek of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt Shaking a Leg Together
- Has Salman Khan Closed Deal With Aditya Chopra Regarding Dhoom 4?
- POLL | Should India Stick to Same Playing XI for Second Ireland T20I or Give Rested Players a Chance?
- Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis Remembered in Google Doodle on 125th Birth Anniversary
- How Bollywood Has Normalised Homophobia and Hate Against the LGBTQ Community