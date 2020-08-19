Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, Vantage 007 Limited Editions Launched as Tribute to 25 James Bond Films

As a celebration of 25 James Bond films, Aston Martin has announced a pair of new special edition supercars ahead of the release of the next instalment – No Time To Die.

Starting with the most powerful of the pair, the DBS Superleggera. The car comes with unchanged mechanics, retaining its gorgeous 5.2-litre V-12 engine that outputs 715bhp and packs the highest torque figure of any road-going Aston built.

On the outside, the car gets a special ‘Ceramic Grey’ paint job along with carbon fibre elements that include black-tinted mirrors, splitter, diffuser, and a rear ‘Aeroblade II’

Paying tribute to Bond, the car comes with associated badging on the rear spoiler. Also on offer are gloss-black, diamond-cut 21-inch wheels. On the inside, there is black leather and red detailing, and some 007 brandings dotted about the place. Only 25 examples of the 007 DBS Superleggera will be produced.

Next up is the 007 Aston Martin Vantage. Like the Superleggera, the Vantage too retains its mechanicals. In terms of cosmetics, the car is covered in grey, with a bespoke mesh front grille and chrome bezel. The diffuser on this car is yellow, and also comes with an option for skis and ski rack. The DBS Superleggera will come in at Rs 2.7 crore (£279,025) while the Vantage can be bought home for Rs 1.5 Crore (£161k).