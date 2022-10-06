Aston Martin DBX707 Launched in India at Rs 4.63 Crore, Know Everything Here

Aston Martin has launched its one of the most opulent models – the DBX707 – in India. The company’s new flagship performance SUV derives a part of its name from the power the engine provides. The car has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 4.63 crore. Costing Rs 48 lakh more than the regular version of the DBX, it is now the most expensive model in the brand’s line-up in India.

With multiple other state-of-the-art features, the car is ready to give strong competition to its peers like Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari Purosangue, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga.

The British ultra-luxury automaker claims that the car’s heart, the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine, is the most powerful engine of any production luxury SUV available globally. The powerhouse engine produces 707 bhp, allowing it to race from 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds. The power is in turn backed by 900 Nm of peak torque. Furthermore, the DBX707’s nine-speed gearbox uses a race-developed wet clutch. The luxury car boasts of 30 percent faster gear shifts as a result.

The SUV also comes with a range of five newly-configured drive modes, one of which is exclusively designed for the DBX707. The ‘Terrain’ mode is for off-road driving, the ‘GT’ setting for the greatest touring comfort, ‘Sport’ for responsive road driving, and ‘Individual’ for customers who prefer to have their own personal preference for all elements including suspension, steering and exhaust. The ‘Sport+’ mode, the one exclusively built for DBX707, is presented by the company as a setting that will bring the drivers “the most intense driving experience”.

The interior of the Aston Martin DBX707 features semi-aniline leather upholstery and extra thick carpets with sport quilting. The seats also come with perforations. A split-rim steering wheel and leather headlining add to the feeling of premiumness. The exterior features a new front splitter alongside a larger front grille. The DBX707 also features new air intake and brake cooling ducts.

