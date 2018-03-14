English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aston Martin Developing ‘Brother of Valkyrie’ Hypercar to Rival McLaren P1
It's now been revealed that Red Bull F1 and Aston Martin have been working on a secret project to develop what's being referred to as "brother of Valkyrie" by the development team.
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro has made its debut at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. (Photo: Aston Martin)
If you were to look for a pedigree to produce a world-beating, mid-engined hybrid hypercar to eclipse the likes of the LaFerrari and McLaren P1, a combination of Aston Martin and the Red Bull F1 team would be high on the list of potential candidates. Well, it's now been revealed the two have been working on what until now has been a secret project to develop what's being referred to as "brother of Valkyrie" by the development team.
The goal assigned to the team is to come up with a model that will establish a new benchmark for hypercars in that £1 million+ (US$1.4 million) price bracket by sometime around 2021, which would mean the car could be launched before the established players in this expensive niche segment re-enter the fray.
Aston Martin Valkyrie. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
It's hard to believe, but it was as long ago now as 2013 that the McLaren P1 and LaFerrari were unveiled to the waiting world. It's pretty much established convention that cars of this stature don't get replaced until an extended period of time has elapsed. For example, it was a full 11 years before the Ferrari Enzo was eventually eclipsed by the LaFerrari.
The project's existence has been confirmed by Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer, who explained recently: "It's correct -- we have more than one mid-engined project underway -- more than two, if you count the Valkyrie. This new project will draw on all the know-how we've taken from the Valkyrie, as well as some of its visual identity and engineering capability, and bring it to a new sector of the market."
The limited edition Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro models have both sold out their production runs despite prices ranging from £2 million to £3 million (US$2.8 million to 4.2 million). At around £1 million, the "brother of Valkyrie" will look like a relative bargain in comparison, so no matter how many are produced they're likely to be snapped up almost immediately.
Palmer has so far refused to comment on the potential powertrain for this exciting new model, although there's plenty of speculation it could be used as a halo project to showcase the electrified technology Aston Martin will have at its disposal at that time. Of course, this would be a hybrid where performance is very much the focus.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
The goal assigned to the team is to come up with a model that will establish a new benchmark for hypercars in that £1 million+ (US$1.4 million) price bracket by sometime around 2021, which would mean the car could be launched before the established players in this expensive niche segment re-enter the fray.
Aston Martin Valkyrie. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
It's hard to believe, but it was as long ago now as 2013 that the McLaren P1 and LaFerrari were unveiled to the waiting world. It's pretty much established convention that cars of this stature don't get replaced until an extended period of time has elapsed. For example, it was a full 11 years before the Ferrari Enzo was eventually eclipsed by the LaFerrari.
The project's existence has been confirmed by Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer, who explained recently: "It's correct -- we have more than one mid-engined project underway -- more than two, if you count the Valkyrie. This new project will draw on all the know-how we've taken from the Valkyrie, as well as some of its visual identity and engineering capability, and bring it to a new sector of the market."
The limited edition Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro models have both sold out their production runs despite prices ranging from £2 million to £3 million (US$2.8 million to 4.2 million). At around £1 million, the "brother of Valkyrie" will look like a relative bargain in comparison, so no matter how many are produced they're likely to be snapped up almost immediately.
Palmer has so far refused to comment on the potential powertrain for this exciting new model, although there's plenty of speculation it could be used as a halo project to showcase the electrified technology Aston Martin will have at its disposal at that time. Of course, this would be a hybrid where performance is very much the focus.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Captaincy More About Responsibility Rather Than Pressure: R Ashwin
- Champions League: Sevilla Stun Manchester United to Enter Last 8
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift to Get New 6-Speed Manual Gearbox
- Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan Get Ready for the Adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's The Zoya Factor
- Proven Ways to Slow Down Aging