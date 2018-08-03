Aston Martin Lagonda to Forefront Company's Electric Vehicle Push in 2021

Aston Martin DBX Concept. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Although Aston Martin's first SUV, the DBX, was expected to be the first Aston to feature a zero-emission powertrain, it turns out that since the concept was all-electric and the production model will arrive sooner, it's the reborn Lagonda that will spearhead the brand's series-production electrification drive. The new Lagonda will be an ultra-luxurious saloon to rival the ultimate symbol of luxury motoring, the Rolls-Royce Phantom. Aston boss Andy Palmer confirmed this all-new model, partly based on the stunning Vision Concept, will arrive in electrified form before any electric version of the DBX SUV.It's all to do with the company's desire to position the Lagonda as a high-tech, futuristic alternative to both Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Aston Martin wants to be seen as the first luxury brand to properly embrace the efficiency of EV powertrains along with the latest modern technology, all in an incredibly spacious and super-luxurious vehicle.The Lagonda won't actually be Aston's first zero-emission model, however, because that honour will go to a limited-edition Rapide to be launched next year. It won't be a series-production model though, as only 155 are going to be put up for sale.As for the DBX, Autocar reported Palmer saying, "We have the capability, but the plan right now is petrol and hybridisation. The new platform has indeed been delivered with the capability to go pure electric, but that technology gets used first on the Lagonda."Conventional engines for the DBX will come from Aston Martin's technical alliance with Daimler. The AMG-developed twin-turbo V-8 already used in the DB11 and Vantage is a likely contender, which will eventually be joined by a higher-output hybrid. The hybrid will probably be the '73 AMG-spec system, which will then bring an extra 200bhp of electrical assistance to the V-8 party. There's no indication at the moment of the DBX also being offered with Aston's own twin-turbo V12, but even if it were, it would only produce about as much power as the hybrid.