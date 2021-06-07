Aston Martin Partners With Swiss Brand Girard-Perregaux to Launch Limited-Edition Watch

Swiss watch brand Girard-Perregaux announced a new partnership with the British luxury automotive marque Aston Martin in February, this year. On Tuesday, the first high-flying new watch produced from their collaboration was unveiled. The limited-edition tourbillon was introduced with three flying bridges. The model’s triple bridges are a historical signature design of the high-end watchmaker. It gives the inner mechanics an impression that they’re floating. Both the sides of the mechanism are visible through panes of sapphire crystal.

Talking about the three bridges, they are discernible when looking at the watch. The upper one helps the barrel to stay in place while the one at the center supports the center wheel. The last one connects to the tourbillon escapement. The luxury timepiece comes with an all-new black calf leather strap that has Girard-Perregaux’s Rubber Alloy technology. It is a contemporary rubber insert that is fed with white gold.

The tourbillon cage close to the six o'clock spot has a blue hand that operates as a running seconds display. It consists of 79 elements that measure all of 10 millimeters in diameter and weigh a total of 250 milligrams. The front and rear are covered by sapphire crystals. Light can go through which enables the visibility of the mechanical aspects of the watch. The case is grade 5 titanium suffused with titanium with a black PVD coating for a darker finish and polished angles. It is 44 millimeters wide.

In an interview with WWD, Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s executive vice president and chief creative officer, said, “Not that it wasn’t a challenge to pull off. We had to consider lines and proportions on a far smaller measure than we are used to in the realm of automotive design.” Speaking about the young partnership, Patrick Pruniaux, CEO of Girard-Perregaux, mentioned that “The idea was to work the three bridges into a contemporary design.”

The eye-catching Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges – Aston Martin Edition will come in an extremely limited series of only 18 pieces. Each priced at USD 146,000.

