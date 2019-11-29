Aston Martin Pays Tribute to British Airways Concorde's First Flight With Special Edition DBS Superleggera
Aston Martin and British Airways have co-produced the limited edition DBS Superleggera Concorde which will be limited to only 10 units.
Only ten copies of the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Special Edition will be created. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
British automaker Aston Martin has created a tribute to the Concorde with the new special edition of its DBS Superleggera, produced in collaboration with British Airways, which, for its part, is celebrating its centenary. The Aston Martin Wings Series includes all of the brand's limited-edition models. And this week it was extended to include the DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition, which is mainly distinguished by special bodywork elements in carbon fibre and aluminium, and a bespoke painted livery with the British Airways colours on the roof. Great care has also been taken with the interior of the vehicle, which offers multiple allusions to the supersonic passenger jet, including steering-wheel paddle shifters made from titanium taken from Concorde compressor blades.
As for the other details, the model is fitted with the range's standard but enormous 725 hp DBS Superleggera V12 engine, which is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. With all of this power under the hood, the Superleggera Concorde can reach a top speed of 340 kph and accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 3.4 seconds. The new model is presented in a special edition which will be limited to only ten copies. This is not the first time that Aston Martin lance has launched a special edition based on its new DBS Superleggera. Earlier in 2019, Aston Martin celebrated the 50th anniversary of the film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" with a special James Bond edition of its sports grand tourer.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani's New Pool Side Picture Impresses Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna, See Post
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 1 of Global Finals
- Dog Lovers Hear: UK Couple Seeks 24-Hour 'Dog Carer', Will Pay Rs 30 Lakh in Wages
- Peshwa Baji Rao's Descendant Sends Notices to Panipat Makers Over Kriti Sanon's Dialogue
- 2 Men's Singles, 1 Women's Singles and No Women's Doubles: Why PBL is Sticking to No-parity Model