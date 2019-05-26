Aston Martin Pays Tribute to James Bond With Special Edition DBS Superleggera

On the inside, the DBS Superleggera is adorned in pure black leather, accented by grey blend Alcantara, as in the original 1969 DBS. The cockpit is accented in red, inspired by the red trimmed glovebox in the original car.#JamesBond #007 #AstonMartin pic.twitter.com/az6rDWSld9 — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) May 22, 2019

Five decades ago this year, the sixth James Bond film was released; to celebrate the occasion, Aston Martin plans to launch a special edition model of the DBS Superleggera inspired by the original DBS featured in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service."In 1969, the sixth James Bond film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" was released, featuring 007 behind the wheel of the iconic Aston Martin DBS. Thanks to a collaboration with the company behind the James Bond movies EON Productions, Aston Martin announced that 50 special edition DBS Superleggeras -- in the same olive green colour as the original -- will be available to mark the occasion.The "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" Superleggera is the 21st-century version of the 1969 DBS; instead of being powered by a 60s-era V8, the 2019 model is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 capable of generating 715 hp -- more than double that of the 1969 generation.To replicate that on the original, the exterior of the Superleggera dons a grille designed with six bright horizontal vanes and commemorative side strakes, and on the inside, the model is trimmed in black leather with grey Alcantara blend details. To further emulate the '69 DBS, the cockpit has red accents throughout.Fifty units of the special "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" edition of the DBS Superleggera will be available for purchase at £300,007 with deliveries beginning in Q4 of this year. Each model will come with a complementary red velvet-lined drinks case which holds two bottles of champagne and four champagne flutes.