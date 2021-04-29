Aston Martin Speedster V12 To Get Optional Bespoke Specs Inspired from Legendary DBR1

Aston Martin’s upcoming racing car Speedster V12 will be offered with custom specifications drawing from its legendary model DBR1, the company announced in a press release. The car will be offered with specifications drawn from DBR1, which won 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s oldest active sports car race in endurance racing, with Carroll Shelby and Roy Salvadori at the wheel.

The specifications include Aston Martin Racing Green paint finish, Clubsport White pinstripe and roundels. The grille of the car will be anodised in a Satin Silver glow with Clubsport lipstick graphic. The interior will feature a mix of Viridian Green technical textile and Conker saddle leather. For a thrilling experience, the car will have no roof or windshield.

The company said that the specifications will highlight the car’s “instant collector’s item status” and put it into the league of DBR1 and CC100, sports cars that reflect the company’s “sporting heritage.”

Speedster V12 comes with a 5.2-litre Twin-Turbo engine that has a peak output of 700hp and 753Nm of torque. The quad-cam 48-valve engine is all alloy and front mid-mounted. The car, having a limited top speed of 186mph (300km/h), is able to accelerate to 62mph (100km/h) in 3.5 seconds.

As per the company’s announcement, only 88 units of this model will be built and deliveries will start in mid-2021. The company is taking orders for these custom builds from all over the world. Matching driver and passenger helmets dipped in Aston Martin Racing Green will come with the car for the customers who order the custom DBR1 specification.

According to the automotive company, its DBR1 model, which also won World Sports Car Championship in 1959, the same year it won Le Mans, is “the most successful racing machine constructed by Aston Martin.” Fused with the specifications of DBR, the upcoming model will offer a “visceral driving experience that belies its elegant, artistic shape,” according to Marek Reichman, the company’s Chief Creative Officer.

Manufactured in Gaydon, United Kingdom, the car’s pricing will start from $950,000 (about ₹7 crores).

