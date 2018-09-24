Aston Martin Teases Sketch of Upcoming Hypercar Codenamed Project '003'

#Project003 is the third hypercar to be developed by #AstonMartin following the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro, 003 has its DNA deeply rooted in concepts and technology currently being developed for those revolutionary road and track-only machines. pic.twitter.com/MKs3nHNzIU — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) September 20, 2018

The creation of the third hypercar, codenamed Project ‘003,' was confirmed by Aston Martin, and it looks even more futuristic than the previous models, if that's even possible. The first details and a sketch of Aston Martin's next hypercar to debut in late 2021, Project ‘003,' were revealed by the British brand.Though this teaser does not expose much about the project, we do know that the mid-engined Project ‘003' will have technology in common with the otherworldly Aston Martin Valkyrie, a hypercar with only 150 models in existence and a price tag of $3.2 million.The aerodynamic, lightweight structure powered by a "turbo-charged hybrid engine" encourages high levels of downward force; whereas the active suspension systems provide the driver with extreme precision, ideal not only for the road, but also the track.Regardless of the sporty, chic design and performance, Project ‘003' is forecast to have additional practical features designed for everyday life, such as luggage space, and will be designed in both right- and left-hand drive.You may have to move almost as this car to get one, though, because only 500 will be produced, an unusually high amount for the company who only released 175 of both previous hypercar models (the Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro) combined.Andy Palmer, Aston Martin group President and Group Chief Executive said in a statement, "It was always the intention for the Aston Martin Valkyrie to be a once-in-a-lifetime project," and these are definitely once-in-a-lifetime cars.