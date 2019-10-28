Aston Martin to Enter Motorcycle Segment Soon, Partners with British Automaker Brough Superior
The Aston Martin motorcycle will make its debut in Milan at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show where the vehicle's specs will be revealed.
Aston Martin Motorcycles. (Image source: Twitter/Aston Martin)
Aston Martin is partnering with Brough Superior to create a motorcycle which will don the iconic Aston Martin wings for the very first time.
Aston Martin announced on Thursday that it is teaming with the century-old British motorcycle manufacturer Brough Superior to create the very first Aston Martin-branded motorcycle.
According to the British luxury automobile company, this bike will embody the visions of Aston Martin VP Marek Reichman and Brough Superior CEO Thierry Henriette, a pair of motorcycle enthusiasts.
Announcement: Today we’re pleased to announce that we’re partnering with Brough Superior to collaborate on limited edition motorcycles.This exciting collaboration will be revealed at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy, on 5th November. #AstonMartin #BroughSuperior pic.twitter.com/bGtsFhKwro— Aston Martin (@astonmartin) October 24, 2019
The only image that was shared of the joint passion project was a smooth outline of the vehicle -- the rest is up to our imaginations. As far as we know, this model will not simply be a concept. Instead, it will be a "strictly limited edition" motorcycle, though how many units will be produced has not been disclosed.
The Aston Martin motorcycle will make its debut in Milan at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show where the vehicle's specs will be revealed.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 10 Memes That Explain How Delhiites Felt About Breathing Becoming a Sport After Diwali
- Social Media Pleaded Everyone to Not Burst Fire-Crackers on Diwali. What Exactly Happened?
- Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Diwali Bash with Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar
- Xiaomi Mi Pay App Available on Google Play Store For All Android Users
- Self-driving Cars Might Only Worsen Urban Traffic Congestion: Research