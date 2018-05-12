English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Aston Martin Unveils DB11 AMR as Flagship Performance Car, Gets 630 BHP V12 Engine
The Aston Martin DB11 AMR is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 engine developing 630bhp, an additional 30bhp compared with the outgoing DB11 V12.
Aston Martin DB11 AMR. (Image: Aston Martin)
Aston Martin has introduced the new DB11 AMR, at the opening of the new Nürburgring-based AMR Performance Centre. Replacing the outgoing V12-engined DB11 as the new flagship of the DB11 range, the DB11 AMR gets greater power, increased performance, enhanced driving dynamics, a more characterful exhaust note, and suite of exterior and interior enhancements.
Launched at the Geneva Motor Show in 2017, the AMR performance derivative has already delivered the previous-generation Vantage AMR and AMR Pro, with the forthcoming Rapide AMR. Aston Martin President & CEO, Dr Andy Palmer, said of the DB11 AMR: “Since its initial launch back in 2016 the DB11 range has matured rapidly and intelligently, selling close to 4,200 V12 examples in that period.”
Aston Martin DB11 AMR cabin. (Image: Aston Martin)
The Aston Martin DB11 AMR is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 engine developing 630bhp, an additional 30bhp compared with the outgoing DB11 V12, and 127bhp more than the V8-engined DB11. Torque remains unchanged at 700Nm.
The AMR has a 0-100 kmph time of 3.7sec, which is an improvement of 0.2sec over the outgoing model while a top speed of 208mph makes the DB11 AMR one of the world’s fastest GT cars and the fastest model in Aston Martin’s current series production range.
Also Watch: Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV!
Visually the DB11 AMR gets a co-ordinated palette of exposed carbon fibre and gloss black detailing inside out. On the outside a monochrome treatment has been given with dark headlight surrounds and smoked tail lamps complimented by dark front grille and tailpipes; gloss black roof, roof strake plus side sills and splitter.
The dark theme continues inside, with monotone leather and alcantara upholstery and a contrasting central lime stripe, while DB11 AMR is treated to a leather sports steering wheel as standard. In addition, the DB11 AMR is available in three Designer Specifications, plus an exclusive AMR Signature Edition, which carries a Stirling Green and lime livery.
The inside is equally striking, with Dark Knight leather and Lime detailing, plus Satin Dark Chrome switchgear and Satin Carbon Fibre trim.
Also Read: Pope Francis' Holy Lamborghini Huracan RWD Coupe up For Auction!
Strictly limited to 100 units worldwide, the AMR Signature Edition is priced at £201,995. The Aston Martin DB11 AMR is available from $241,000 in the US with first customer deliveries in Summer 2018.
Also Watch
Launched at the Geneva Motor Show in 2017, the AMR performance derivative has already delivered the previous-generation Vantage AMR and AMR Pro, with the forthcoming Rapide AMR. Aston Martin President & CEO, Dr Andy Palmer, said of the DB11 AMR: “Since its initial launch back in 2016 the DB11 range has matured rapidly and intelligently, selling close to 4,200 V12 examples in that period.”
Aston Martin DB11 AMR cabin. (Image: Aston Martin)
The Aston Martin DB11 AMR is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 engine developing 630bhp, an additional 30bhp compared with the outgoing DB11 V12, and 127bhp more than the V8-engined DB11. Torque remains unchanged at 700Nm.
The AMR has a 0-100 kmph time of 3.7sec, which is an improvement of 0.2sec over the outgoing model while a top speed of 208mph makes the DB11 AMR one of the world’s fastest GT cars and the fastest model in Aston Martin’s current series production range.
Also Watch: Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV!
Visually the DB11 AMR gets a co-ordinated palette of exposed carbon fibre and gloss black detailing inside out. On the outside a monochrome treatment has been given with dark headlight surrounds and smoked tail lamps complimented by dark front grille and tailpipes; gloss black roof, roof strake plus side sills and splitter.
The dark theme continues inside, with monotone leather and alcantara upholstery and a contrasting central lime stripe, while DB11 AMR is treated to a leather sports steering wheel as standard. In addition, the DB11 AMR is available in three Designer Specifications, plus an exclusive AMR Signature Edition, which carries a Stirling Green and lime livery.
The inside is equally striking, with Dark Knight leather and Lime detailing, plus Satin Dark Chrome switchgear and Satin Carbon Fibre trim.
Also Read: Pope Francis' Holy Lamborghini Huracan RWD Coupe up For Auction!
Strictly limited to 100 units worldwide, the AMR Signature Edition is priced at £201,995. The Aston Martin DB11 AMR is available from $241,000 in the US with first customer deliveries in Summer 2018.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BlackBerry Key2 Launch is Confirmed And The Twitter is Going Gaga Over it
- Himesh Reshammiya Ties the Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Sonia Kapoor, Shares First Photo
- Raazi Movie Review: Alia Bhatt is This Film's Beating Heart
- Raazi Review: Does Alia Bhatt Starrer Makes for a Gripping Watch?
- Actress Sherlyn Chopra Buys Herself Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d Grand Worth Rs 86.90 Lakh [Video]