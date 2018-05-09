Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 Introduced, Limited to Only 14 Units

Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 cabin. (Image: Aston Martin)

In 1998, Aston Martin offered its customers the most extreme iteration of its Vantage sportscar, the supercharged V8 Vantage V600. Delivering 600bhp, the model was one of the most powerful sports cars of its time. Fast forward 20 years and the luxury British carmaker’s unique personalisation service Q by Aston Martin received a customer commission for a strictly limited run of 14 new Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600s.Split between seven coupes and seven roadsters and dubbed the ‘Triple V’, this series of manual V12 V600s have been commissioned to a beautiful Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600, inspired and influenced by the original V8 Vantage V600.Underpinned by the previous-generation ‘VH’ Vantage, the 2018 Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 combines the performance of a sportscar with styling of Vantage. It is powered by an upgraded version of Aston Martin’s 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, producing 600PS and is mated to a 7-speed manual transmission.The front and rear dual independent wishbone suspension – featuring 3-stage adaptive damping – produces a sublime ride in all conditions. With a full-carbon fibre exterior, the V600 utilizes a re-imagined side-strake and a bulging bonnet that hints towards the power that lies underneath.A unique darkened grille provides maximum air and cooling to the V12, while an all-new carbon fibre diffuser provides the backdrop for an attention grabbing quad exhaust system. The external look of the V600 is further distinguished by bespoke centre-lock forged and machined aluminium wheels.The interior of the Vantage V600 is made with carbon fibre and dark anodised aluminium. The lightweight seats have an all-new perforation pattern, carbon fibre centre console and bespoke driver information dials.A hand-crafted saddle leather centre armrest provides comfort and style within ergonomic reach of the machined-from-solid gear shifter. The 2018 Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 is available on request with deliveries taking place in Q3 2018.