Aston Martin Valkyrie 6.5-litre V12 with 1130 BHP Sounds Simply Mind-blowing

We now know what a 1100+ bhp engine sounds like, and it's intense. Twitter seems to be gaining ground as the favorite way for companies to tease anything from upcoming cameras to the next smartphone innovation. For Andy Palmer, why not do the same with exotic, luxurious hypercars? The President and Group CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd. tweeted a clip of the Valkyrie V12 featuring its insane roar captioned "The sound of "THE" GREAT British car company! Thank you @Cosworth @redbullracing #AstonMartinValkyrie #NaturallyAspirated #V12."Meanwhile an update in July 2017 described the exterior and interior design. Cosworth, a company specializing in high-performance internal combustion engines and the brain behind that of the Valkyrie's, tweeted a picture of the legendary car, captured by Motor1, captioned "We're famous for breaking records and our latest engine, the Aston Martin Valkyrie 6.5-litre V12, will be the world's most powerful naturally aspirated road engine with 1,130bhp. #Cosworth #AstonMartinValkyrie," which was promptly removed.Following this short-lived teaser, we were graced with Palmer's tweet, revealing exactly what 1,130bhp sounds like. According to Road Show, the hypercar is expected to go on sale next year costing "about as much as a nice private island." Nevertheless, after nearly two years of waiting to see this mythological car come to life, seeing one roar live promises to be amazing.