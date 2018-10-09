English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aston Martin Valkyrie 6.5-litre V12 with 1130 BHP Sounds Simply Mind-blowing
According to a tweet by Cosworth, the Aston Martin Valkyrie 6.5-litre V12, will be the world's most powerful naturally aspirated road engine with 1,130bhp.
The Aston Martin Valkyrie launch is on the horizon. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
We now know what a 1100+ bhp engine sounds like, and it's intense. Twitter seems to be gaining ground as the favorite way for companies to tease anything from upcoming cameras to the next smartphone innovation. For Andy Palmer, why not do the same with exotic, luxurious hypercars? The President and Group CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd. tweeted a clip of the Valkyrie V12 featuring its insane roar captioned "The sound of "THE" GREAT British car company! Thank you @Cosworth @redbullracing #AstonMartinValkyrie #NaturallyAspirated #V12."
Meanwhile an update in July 2017 described the exterior and interior design. Cosworth, a company specializing in high-performance internal combustion engines and the brain behind that of the Valkyrie's, tweeted a picture of the legendary car, captured by Motor1, captioned "We're famous for breaking records and our latest engine, the Aston Martin Valkyrie 6.5-litre V12, will be the world's most powerful naturally aspirated road engine with 1,130bhp. #Cosworth #AstonMartinValkyrie," which was promptly removed.
Following this short-lived teaser, we were graced with Palmer's tweet, revealing exactly what 1,130bhp sounds like. According to Road Show, the hypercar is expected to go on sale next year costing "about as much as a nice private island." Nevertheless, after nearly two years of waiting to see this mythological car come to life, seeing one roar live promises to be amazing.
The sound of “THE” GREAT British car company! Thank you @Cosworth @redbullracing #AstonMartinValkyrie #NaturallyAspirated#V12 pic.twitter.com/HmEICj29uH— Andy Palmer (@AndyatAston) October 3, 2018
Meanwhile an update in July 2017 described the exterior and interior design. Cosworth, a company specializing in high-performance internal combustion engines and the brain behind that of the Valkyrie's, tweeted a picture of the legendary car, captured by Motor1, captioned "We're famous for breaking records and our latest engine, the Aston Martin Valkyrie 6.5-litre V12, will be the world's most powerful naturally aspirated road engine with 1,130bhp. #Cosworth #AstonMartinValkyrie," which was promptly removed.
Following this short-lived teaser, we were graced with Palmer's tweet, revealing exactly what 1,130bhp sounds like. According to Road Show, the hypercar is expected to go on sale next year costing "about as much as a nice private island." Nevertheless, after nearly two years of waiting to see this mythological car come to life, seeing one roar live promises to be amazing.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In this Old Interview, Salman Khan Says Aishwarya Rai wouldn’t have Survived If He had Hit Her
- 'It's A Really Scary Time For Men Right Now': This Song Reminds You It's ALWAYS Been A Scary Time For Women
- We Couldn’t Care Less About Google+ But Google Has Lost Trust By Hiding a Data Breach For Months
- The Portal And Portal+ May be Very Cool, But Will We Be Able To Trust Facebook This Season?
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...