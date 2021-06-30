Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Track-Only Hypercar Revealed With 1000-hp Output

Aston Martin recently revealed Valkyrie AMR pro as a track-only hypercar with 1,000 BPH. Aston Martin originally constructed the Adrian Newey-designed Valkyrie as a factory project for the new Le Mans 24 Hours Hypercar class, with a restricted road car version.

The Valkyrie AMR Pro is a progression of that idea, and Aston claims it has been able to go farther in numerous areas since it does not need to fulfil motorsport rules. According to the company, the new machine’s capabilities “far exceed" the initial plan.

Specifications

Aston has pushed the design of the Valkyrie AMR Pro much farther without the requirement to fulfil racing standards, expanding the wheelbase by 380mm and the chassis track by 96mm at the front and 115mm at the back. It also gets a radical new aerodynamic package that extends 260mm to the total length of the car and provides more than double the downforce of the road car, according to Aston Martin.

The aerodynamic package makes considerable use of underbody and overwing wind to create downforce, allowing it to deliver lateral acceleration of more than 3G.

The 6.5-litre Cosworth V12 engine from the road vehicle is retained in the Valkyrie AMR Pro, but the hybrid system has been deleted to reduce weight. The engine has been fine-tuned to rev to 11,000rpm, and Aston claims it will generate more than 1,000hp by the time manufacturing begins. The hypercar has also witnessed a remarkable weight-loss programme.

Aside from doing rid of the hybrid system, other changes include “ultra-lightweight" carbon-fibre bodywork, carbon suspension wishbones, and a perspex windscreen and side windows. The stated lap time of 3min 20sec around the 8.5-mile Le Mans circuit would put the machine on par with the new LMH racing cars that will compete in the event this year.

Production

Forty cars will be built, all of which will be left-hand driving, with deliveries commencing in the fourth quarter of this year. Customers will be welcomed to a one-of-a-kind track-day experience. The hypercar’s production is set to begin soon, and the last testing programme will include Aston Martin’s current F1 drivers, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel.

