Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Gets New Performance Package

Aston Martin has presented a new Track Performance Pack for the lucky owners of its Valkyrie, which promises to optimize the hypercar's speed around a racetrack by up to eight percent.The AMR (Aston Martin Racing) Track Performance Pack includes aerodynamic exterior body panels, a special track-focused suspension setup, and lightweight titanium brakes. These components can be interchanged with the car's standard parts for drivers who want to take their Valkyries back on the road.Along with the new pack, the happy owners of the Valkyrie can also call on Aston Martin's Q bespoke division to customize their cars' exteriors (with different body colors, different roof and rear engine cover materials, and different wing badges etc.) and interiors (with a wide choice of colors and motifs for seats and harnesses). Q will also offer some ultra-extravagant finishes, notably the "Gold Pack" which features a livery of 24-carat gold leaf laid underneath the Valkyrie's paint lacquer. As Aston Martin's Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, explains: "Every single element of the Valkyrie, including its performance, can be personalised." The goal is to make every model unique and perfectly adapted to the use made of it by its owner.The Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar has a 6.5-liter V12 engine with a power output of 1000 hp (more than 1,100 hp for the AMR Pro sports version). All of the 175 Valkyries to be produced have already found buyers at a cost of close to three million euros per car.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.