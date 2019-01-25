English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Gets New Performance Package
The Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar has a 6.5-liter V12 engine with a power output of 1000 hp (more than 1,100 hp for the AMR Pro sports version).
The Aston Martin Valkyrie equipped with the AMR Track Performance Pack. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Aston Martin has presented a new Track Performance Pack for the lucky owners of its Valkyrie, which promises to optimize the hypercar's speed around a racetrack by up to eight percent.
The AMR (Aston Martin Racing) Track Performance Pack includes aerodynamic exterior body panels, a special track-focused suspension setup, and lightweight titanium brakes. These components can be interchanged with the car's standard parts for drivers who want to take their Valkyries back on the road.
Along with the new pack, the happy owners of the Valkyrie can also call on Aston Martin's Q bespoke division to customize their cars' exteriors (with different body colors, different roof and rear engine cover materials, and different wing badges etc.) and interiors (with a wide choice of colors and motifs for seats and harnesses). Q will also offer some ultra-extravagant finishes, notably the "Gold Pack" which features a livery of 24-carat gold leaf laid underneath the Valkyrie's paint lacquer. As Aston Martin's Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, explains: "Every single element of the Valkyrie, including its performance, can be personalised." The goal is to make every model unique and perfectly adapted to the use made of it by its owner.
The Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar has a 6.5-liter V12 engine with a power output of 1000 hp (more than 1,100 hp for the AMR Pro sports version). All of the 175 Valkyries to be produced have already found buyers at a cost of close to three million euros per car.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The AMR (Aston Martin Racing) Track Performance Pack includes aerodynamic exterior body panels, a special track-focused suspension setup, and lightweight titanium brakes. These components can be interchanged with the car's standard parts for drivers who want to take their Valkyries back on the road.
Along with the new pack, the happy owners of the Valkyrie can also call on Aston Martin's Q bespoke division to customize their cars' exteriors (with different body colors, different roof and rear engine cover materials, and different wing badges etc.) and interiors (with a wide choice of colors and motifs for seats and harnesses). Q will also offer some ultra-extravagant finishes, notably the "Gold Pack" which features a livery of 24-carat gold leaf laid underneath the Valkyrie's paint lacquer. As Aston Martin's Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, explains: "Every single element of the Valkyrie, including its performance, can be personalised." The goal is to make every model unique and perfectly adapted to the use made of it by its owner.
The Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar has a 6.5-liter V12 engine with a power output of 1000 hp (more than 1,100 hp for the AMR Pro sports version). All of the 175 Valkyries to be produced have already found buyers at a cost of close to three million euros per car.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JLF 2019 LIVE Updates: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your Subscription Will Cost More, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- Huawei Aims to Dethrone Samsung to Become Numero Uno Smartphone Maker; Confirms Foldable Phone Too
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and More
- Microsoft Bing Search Engine Access Restored in China; But we Don't Know Why it Was Blocked in The First Place
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results