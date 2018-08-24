English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Official Power Figure Revealed
When Mercedes-McLaren revealed its Project One hypercar would have at least 992bhp under its hood it sounded mighty impressive, but it now seems relatively pedestrian at the side of this beast of a car from Aston Martin.
Aston Martin Valkyrie in 90% production-ready form with Serena Williams. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
There's been quite a bit of conjecture recently surrounding the exact amount of power the engine will produce in the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie. But an apparently inadvertent tweet by engine supplier Cosworth appears to have revealed the final figure as being a staggering 1130bhp.
This latest revelation about the power of the Valkyrie was revealed in a tweet put out by Cosworth, which now appears to have been something of a mistake as it was quickly deleted by the company. However, before it was taken down the message was spotted by Road and Track, so now the world knows how much oomph the new Aston will have, regardless of whether the company was ready to reveal the fact or not.
At the time the Valkyrie was first being mentioned by the British sports car manufacturer it was being suggested it would produce somewhere around the 1000bhp mark. That would have been impressive enough, but then a couple of weeks ago it was being claimed the final figure might be as high as 1100bhp. But now it seems the final figure for the Cosworth 6.5-liter V-12 will be 1130bhp, which would therefore see the Valkyrie claiming the crown for being the most powerful naturally aspirated road car in the world.
A close-to production-ready version of the Valkyrie was last shown in a promotional shot with legendary tennis star Serena Williams. When that image was taken it was said the car was around 90-percent production ready, with the remaining 10 percent set to be made up of final tweaks to the car's aerodynamics and development of the lights and other road-essential features.
According to Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer, the Valkyrie that's been co-developed with Red Bull F1 team will eventually be able to lap the Silverstone racing circuit "as fast as an F1 car." No prices have been revealed yet for the car that will be built in a production run of just 175 units, but a figure of somewhere between £2 million and £3 million each is being suggested, and first deliveries are expected to commence in 2019.
