Aston Martin Vantage Roadster A3 Limited Edition Unveiled, Marks 100 Years of A3 Nametag

As the world tries to move away from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global markets are witnessing a streak of launches from some of the most popular brands. However, this new launch announcement from Aston Martin is truly special. The company has unveiled a special limited edition version of the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster A3 to mark the 100th anniversary of the company's oldest surviving sportscar 'A3'. The redesigned version of this vintage car from Aston Martin was commissioned by the brand's longest-serving retailer HWM dealership in a partnership with the car company's bespoke Q division, reported Autocar. Making the Vantage Roaster A3 more special is the fact that only 3 units of it will be produced by the company.

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster A3 Details

The car is a sure shot head turner as it looks absolutely ravishing in an all-black avatar as the Aston Martin logo sits at the front portion of the bonnet. The aggressive design of the Vantage Roadster A3 sports a black mesh grille with an aluminium surround frame, and it has 20-inch forged wheels with bronze brake callipers.

On the inside, the car has a 2-seater cabin setup featuring black leather seats and a black dash with touches of brass around the dials of the central console. An Aston Martin emblem from 1921 has been embroiled on the rear cubby lid of the car.

Powering this fantastic machine is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 503bhp coupled with 685Nm of peak torque. The car can go from 0 to 100kph in just 3.5 seconds and further to a top speed of 306kph. The engine setup arrives with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Also Watch:

To mark the 100-year celebration of the original A3 on June 26, Aston Martin will display the restored original A3 along with other cars such as the Lagonda vehicles and the Gaydon-era sports cars.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here