At Rs 15 Crore Karlmann King SUV is More Expensive than Bugatti Chiron - Detailed Image Gallery

Here are detailed images of world's most expensive SUV.

Ayushmann Chawla | News18.comAyushmannChawla

Updated:March 26, 2018, 11:29 AM IST
Karlmann King SUV
Karlmann King is an SUV that’s touted as the world’s most expensive SUV and comes with a whopping base price tag of $2.2 million. Add to it body armor and customization and the price can cross $3.5 million. The SUV is priced more than most of the hypercars at $2 million. It's the perfect antidote for those who think all today's SUVs look pretty much the same because nothing else on earth looks like this.

Karlmann King SUV Karlmann King SUV

This limited-run vehicle is based on Ford's F-550 platform, has been designed by a Chinese company called IAT, and is being built by a team based in Europe. The makers say it's a "stealth" vehicle and that it offers what they call "an unprecedented visual feast."

Karlmann King SUV Karlmann King SUV

How much of a visual feast the Karlmann King provides is obviously in the eye of the beholder, and just how stealthy this monster actually is could also be open to debate. But it's probably fair to say that if Batman was looking for an SUV to add to his collection, this is where his search would begin and end.

Karlmann King SUV Karlmann King SUV

The Karlmann King measures in at almost six meters from front to back and weighs in at 4.5 tonnes. But if you want to go for the optional bulletproofing (and why wouldn't you?), this mighty beast will then tip the scales at an astronomical 6,000 kg.

Karlmann King Karlmann King SUV cabin. (Images: IAT)

What's perhaps a little less impressive is the engine powering the KK, which is the 6.8-litre V-10 that normally powers the Ford F-550. The 395 bhp it's said to produce in this case would normally be more than sufficient for an F-550, but it could probably do with quite a bit more here, especially in bulletproof form.

Karlmann King SUV Karlmann King SUV

It might be ponderously slow, but your wait to get where you're going will be a comfortable one as the interior is on a par with a Rolls-Royce. Then again, it needs to be with a price of almost $2.2 million.

Karlmann King Karlmann King SUV. (Images: IAT)

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
