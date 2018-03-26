English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At Rs 15 Crore Karlmann King SUV is More Expensive than Bugatti Chiron - Detailed Image Gallery
Here are detailed images of world's most expensive SUV.
Karlmann King SUV
Karlmann King is an SUV that’s touted as the world’s most expensive SUV and comes with a whopping base price tag of $2.2 million. Add to it body armor and customization and the price can cross $3.5 million. The SUV is priced more than most of the hypercars at $2 million. It's the perfect antidote for those who think all today's SUVs look pretty much the same because nothing else on earth looks like this.
Karlmann King SUV
This limited-run vehicle is based on Ford's F-550 platform, has been designed by a Chinese company called IAT, and is being built by a team based in Europe. The makers say it's a "stealth" vehicle and that it offers what they call "an unprecedented visual feast."
Karlmann King SUV
How much of a visual feast the Karlmann King provides is obviously in the eye of the beholder, and just how stealthy this monster actually is could also be open to debate. But it's probably fair to say that if Batman was looking for an SUV to add to his collection, this is where his search would begin and end.
Karlmann King SUV
The Karlmann King measures in at almost six meters from front to back and weighs in at 4.5 tonnes. But if you want to go for the optional bulletproofing (and why wouldn't you?), this mighty beast will then tip the scales at an astronomical 6,000 kg.
Karlmann King SUV cabin. (Images: IAT)
What's perhaps a little less impressive is the engine powering the KK, which is the 6.8-litre V-10 that normally powers the Ford F-550. The 395 bhp it's said to produce in this case would normally be more than sufficient for an F-550, but it could probably do with quite a bit more here, especially in bulletproof form.
Karlmann King SUV
It might be ponderously slow, but your wait to get where you're going will be a comfortable one as the interior is on a par with a Rolls-Royce. Then again, it needs to be with a price of almost $2.2 million.
Karlmann King SUV. (Images: IAT)
Also Watch: Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF | Interview
Also Watch
Karlmann King SUV
This limited-run vehicle is based on Ford's F-550 platform, has been designed by a Chinese company called IAT, and is being built by a team based in Europe. The makers say it's a "stealth" vehicle and that it offers what they call "an unprecedented visual feast."
Karlmann King SUV
How much of a visual feast the Karlmann King provides is obviously in the eye of the beholder, and just how stealthy this monster actually is could also be open to debate. But it's probably fair to say that if Batman was looking for an SUV to add to his collection, this is where his search would begin and end.
Karlmann King SUV
The Karlmann King measures in at almost six meters from front to back and weighs in at 4.5 tonnes. But if you want to go for the optional bulletproofing (and why wouldn't you?), this mighty beast will then tip the scales at an astronomical 6,000 kg.
Karlmann King SUV cabin. (Images: IAT)
What's perhaps a little less impressive is the engine powering the KK, which is the 6.8-litre V-10 that normally powers the Ford F-550. The 395 bhp it's said to produce in this case would normally be more than sufficient for an F-550, but it could probably do with quite a bit more here, especially in bulletproof form.
Karlmann King SUV
It might be ponderously slow, but your wait to get where you're going will be a comfortable one as the interior is on a par with a Rolls-Royce. Then again, it needs to be with a price of almost $2.2 million.
Karlmann King SUV. (Images: IAT)
Also Watch: Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF | Interview
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Zealand vs England Day 5 in Auckland Highlights - As It Happened
- 'Cricket Cheats': Twitter Lashes Out at Steve Smith and Team Over Ball-Tampering Controversy
- Akshay Kumar Turns Rickshaw Driver For Twinkle Khanna, See Photo
- Islamabad United Down Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Final to Clinch Title
- R Madhavan Backs Out Of Simmba Due To Injury; See His Tweet