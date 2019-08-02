Take the pledge to vote

Ather 450 and 340 Electric Scooters Price Reduced by Rs 9,000 After GST Rate Cuts

In Bangalore, the Ather 450 will be sold at Rs 1.13 lakh (on-road) while the Ather 340 will cost Rs 1.02 lakh.

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
Ather 450 and 340 Electric Scooters Price Reduced by Rs 9,000 After GST Rate Cuts
Ather 450. (Image: Ather Energy)
Loading...

Following a drop in GST rates for electric vehicles in India, Ather Energy has announced a price cut of Rs 9,000 for the Ather 450 and up to Rs 8,000 on the Ather 340. In Bangalore, the Ather 450 will be sold at Rs 1.13 lakh (on-road) while the Ather 340 will cost Rs 1.02 lakh. In Chennai, the Ather 450 will be sold at Rs 1.22 lakh and the Ather 340 at Rs 1.10 lakh.

The GST Council on Saturday slashed GST on electric vehicles (EVs) to five per cent from 12 per cent. It also reduced the GST on EV chargers from 18 per cent to five per cent. The new rates will be effective from 1st August 2019.

The council further approved an exemption from GST on the hiring of electric buses by local authorities.

Ahead of the meeting, many states have expressed concerns regarding this rate reduction. The states voiced their concerns, citing huge investment that has been made already in the existing diesel and petrol-fueled vehicles. They have also cited that there is an existing slowdown in the auto sales numbers so the government should take a calibrated view on this.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK


