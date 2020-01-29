Ather 450X Electric Scooter Launched in India at Rs 99,000

Ather Energy has launched the upgraded version of the 450 - Ather 450X. The scooter comes with a new ownership model, at Rs 99,000 (Bengaluru) upfront and a monthly subscription.

The super scooter is a significant step-up from Ather 450 with improvements across multiple key parameters. The new version comes in three new colours; Grey, Green and White. The scooter is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and comes with 4 riding modes. In addition to Eco, Ride and Sport, Ather is introducing a new high-performance mode, 'Warp'. Ather 450X can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 sec in the Warp mode, making it the quickest electric scooter in its category and the perfect choice to navigate through city traffic.

The improvement in its battery has enabled a projected Indian Drive Cycle (IDC) range of 116 km and a real-life range of 85 km in city conditions. Ather 450X will also charge 50% faster than before at 1.5km per minute, making it the fastest charging rate in the electric two-wheeler category.

Ather 450X will have a 4G SIM card and Wi-Fi along with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to manage phone calls and music on the touchscreen dashboard. The new 7.0-inch touchscreen dashboard comes with a colour depth of 16M and a Snapdragon Quad-Core processor. Ather 450X utilises Android Open Source to offer map navigation, On-board diagnostics and other features like Over-the-air updates, Auto Indicator off and Guide-me-home lights.

The Ather mobile app will continue to offer personalised ride statistics, charging status, push navigation and more functionalities like theft & tow detection, live location & vehicle state tracking, voice assistant and welcome lights. Ather 450X will support connected accessories like smart helmets and tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS).

Ather has redefined the ownership and purchase models for Ather 450X scooter. With another first in the country, Ather 450X will be offered with new innovative flexible variating options in the form of performance packs. This will enable customers the flexibility to switch between performance packs as well as receive free battery replacement in the event of battery degradation, ensuring consistent performance throughout the registered life of the scooter.

The scooter will be offered with two performance pack options: Pro & Plus that owners can switch between at their convenience. Each pack has been designed to offer a variety of smart and connected features and ride capabilities. Owners will no longer be limited by fixed variants and vehicle models.

With the new ownership model, the upfront cost of the Ather 450X will be Rs 99,000 (ex-showroom, Bangalore) along with a monthly subscription of Rs 1699 for the Plus and Rs 1999 for the Pro.

In Delhi and Maharashtra, Ather 450X owners may also benefit from the EV subsidy offered by the states which is currently an additional amount of approximately Rs 14500 and Rs 5000, respectively.

