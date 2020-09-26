Ather 450X Series1 Collector’s Edition Launched in India, Gets Unique Translucent Side Panels

Ather Energy has unveiled a collector’s edition version of the Ather 450X electric scooter called as the Series1. The Bengaluru-based company says that the Series1 will be available to those who had pre-ordered the Ather 450X before its launch in January 2020.

What’s different with the Series1 of the Ather 450X as compared to the regular variant is that it gets a special paint scheme and uses translucent side panels, something that the company says has never been done before on a production two-wheeler. These panels give a look at the aluminium trellis frame underneath, giving the scooter a unique look. Other changes include the use of a high-gloss metallic black body paint with red accents all throughout the body of the scooter, including the wheels too.

The Ather 450X Series1 comes with translucent side panels. (Photo: Ather Energy)

Tarun Mehta, CEO, and Co-founder of Ather Energy said, “Like all our scooters, the Series1 is built from scratch and we hope our community loves it as much as we loved building it. Building automotive-grade translucent panels are tricky and I am super excited that Ather is bringing them out for the first time ever with Series1. The teams have been working on it for months and despite the lockdown have been able to produce something truly fantastic.”

The deliveries of the Series1 will begin in November in 11 cities - Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Coimbatore, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. However, the first batch of these scooters will be shipped with black panels on the sides and not the translucent ones as the company is still finalising on some final details. The translucent panels will be available to Series1 owners in May 2021 post which, the company will fit these panels for free.

Other than that, the 450X Series1 continues to have a 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster that runs on an Android-based OS but gets a special intro screen and red-accents in the UI to give it a different feel, which is specific to the Series1.

The touchscreen instrument cluster of the Ather 450X Series1 gets minor UI changes. (Photo: Ather Energy)

Powering the Series1 is the same drivetrain as the Ather 450X. This includes a 6 kW electric motor that is powered by a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, making the scooter capable of doing 0-40 km/h in a claimed 3.3 seconds. It also gets three riding modes – Eco, Ride and Sport, along with an addition ‘Warp’ mode which swaps a bit of range for quicker acceleration and higher top speed.