Ather Announces Assured Buyback Program for Electric Scooters in India, To Buy 450X at Rs 85,000

Ather Energy has introduced a first-of-its-kind program in the EV category in India, an ‘Assured Buyback’ program for the Ather 450X. Ather Energy is guaranteeing a buyback for the Ather 450X at Rs 85,000, at the end of 3 years. One of India’s few “Make in India” EV manufacturers, Ather Energy has built its own li-ion battery packs.

Aside from the new buyback program, Ather Energy has also improved some of the purchase enabling solutions for the launch of Ather 450X. Post the success of the lease model in Bengaluru and Chennai, Ather Energy will be extending the same for the Ather 450X across all cities. The model allows the customers to access a fully loaded Ather 450X at a lower price point & a nominal monthly fee. In the current economic context, this might be significant for a segment of customers who are unwilling to opt for a full purchase.

To reduce the overall cost of ownership of the Ather 450X, Bengaluru consumers can exchange their old petrol ICE 2-wheeler and others can opt for low interest rate loans from multiple partners that Ather Energy has tie-ups with. Ather Energy has also reduced the ex-showroom price of the Ather 450 Plus model, which can now be purchased at INR 139,990.

Ather’s subscription plans have also been revised and made more flexible in order to match the usage of the consumer. The plans now offer 4 independent packs that the customer can choose from based on their usage, now starting at INR 125 per month. These include Ather Connect Lite (for all basic connected features), Ather Connect Pro, Ather Service Lite (periodic maintenance, RSA & labour) and Ather Service Pro (premium service experience). Meanwhile, charging at public charging points, Ather Grid, will be free until March 2021.