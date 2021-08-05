Ather Energy Expands Presence in India, Opens New Dealership in Madhya Pradesh

Ather Energy has inaugurated its new retail outlet - Ather Space, at A B Road, Indore, in association with Kasliwal Group. Ather Energy will sell the Ather 450X and the Ather 450 Plus variants at this new dealership. The Madhya Pradesh government has introduced several policies to accelerate the adoption of EVs including giving subsidies of up to 25% on building Charging infrastructure, exempting the vehicle registration for the first 22,500 electric 2-wheelers, and providing free parking at Municipal run parking facilities to all EV vehicles. These policies are meant to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the state. The opening of Ather Space in Indore, as per the company, is driven by the strong consumer demand from the city since the launch of Ather 450X and 450 Plus in January 2020.

Ather Space is claimed to provide a different ownership experience along with service and support for the owners. The new Ather Space will allow customers to learn about every aspect of the vehicle and provide a complete overview of the various parts with a stripped-bare unit on display. They can also book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting the experience centre. This is Ather Energy’s first Experience Centre in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier this year, Ather expanded its presence across multiple cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Trichy, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Kozhikode.

Ather Energy has installed six fast-charging points, Ather Grid, which can be found at Bhanwar Kuwa, Annapurna, Race Course Road, Nanda Nagar, Raj Mohalla, and A B Road. All the Ather Grid locations are placed in key areas of the city so that it is easily accessible to EV owners across Indore, as per the company. It also adds that it plans to add 8-10 more charging points to strengthen the charging network to provide smooth and stress-free rides for EV owners in the city. Ather Energy also helps customers in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings.

The ex-showroom price post the Fame II revision for the Ather 450X is Rs 1,46,926 and Rs 1,27,916 for the Ather 450 Plus in Indore.

