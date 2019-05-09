Take the pledge to vote

Ather Energy Gets Fame II Nod for Electric Scooter Ather 450

Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather Energy said its electric scooter Ather 450 has received regulatory compliance to qualify for a subsidy under the FAME II scheme.

PTI

Updated:May 9, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Ather Energy Gets Fame II Nod for Electric Scooter Ather 450
Ather 450. (Image: Ather Energy)
Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather Energy said its electric scooter Ather 450 has received regulatory compliance to qualify for a subsidy under the FAME II scheme. Subsequently, the model will receive an increased subsidy of Rs 27,000 and will now be available with the new on-road reduced price of Rs 1,23,230, Ather Energy said in a statement.

Earlier, the model was available for Rs 1,28,230, inclusive of a subsidy of Rs 22,000 under FAME I. Although orders for the scooter have continued in Bengaluru through April, the company said deliveries had been held off so that the new subsidy benefit could be passed on to the owners.

"Consumers can expect their Ather 450s to start being delivered in the next couple of weeks, with the new on road price of Rs 1,23,230," it said.

Under the government's FAME II scheme to popularise electric and hybrid vehicles, up to 10 lakh electric two-wheelers powered by new advanced technology battery of 2KWH are pegged to get a subsidy of up to Rs 20,000. To avail the government subsidy, the maximum ex-factory price of an electric two-wheeler is up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The company said Ather 450 model and Ather Grid network of charging points will be available in Chennai in June and will be followed by more cities in the coming year. Ather Energy will install 6,500 charging points across the country and will be operational in 30 cities by 2023, it added.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
