Ather Energy Inaugurates New Dealership Facility in Kozhikode, 13th Across India

Ather Energy has inaugurated its new retail outlet - Ather Space, at West Nadakkave, Vellayil, Kozhikode, in association with Crux Mobility. Designed to be a dynamic, tactile, and interactive space, the new Ather Space will offer customers an opportunity to learn about every aspect of the vehicle and provide a complete overview of the various parts with a stripped-bare unit on display. They can also book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting the experience centre. This is Ather Energy’s second experience centre in Kerala after Kochi.

Earlier this year, Ather expanded its presence across 16 cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Trichy, Vizag, and Jaipur. Ather Energy is one of the few OEMs that also invests in building charging infrastructure. The company has installed four fast-charging points, Ather Grid, which can be found at Velliparamba, Mavoor Road, PT Usha Road, and West Nadakkave. Ather Energy plans to add 8-10 more charging points to strengthen the charging network to provide smooth and stress-free rides for EV owners in the city. Ather Energy also helps customers in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings.

The Kerala government has introduced various policies that offer special incentives and subsidies for faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles in the state. From reduction in motor vehicle tax for electric, fuel cell, and full hybrid battery electric vehicles (EV) to planning a robust charging infrastructure. These policies will drive up the demand for EVs in the state.

The ex-showroom price post the Fame II revision for the Ather 450X is Rs 147,087 & Rs 127,916 for the Ather 450 Plus in Kozhikode. Considering the total cost of ownership of a comparable 125cc scooter, Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus owners can now breakeven their investment in 18-24 months and will begin to save nearly Rs. 2 per km in the years after.

“Our second experience centre in Kerala is a result of the response that we are getting from the market since our launch in Kochi. There has been a rise in the test ride requests that we are receiving from other parts of Kerala including Kozhikode. The awareness and acceptance of EVs in Kerala is high and with the FAME II revision, the adoption rate of EVs will further increase in the coming months. After Kozhikode, we are likely to be in 3-4 more cities in Kerala by the end of the year. We are pleased to partner with Crux Mobility who have been extremely supportive in setting up the experience centre, and starting operations. Their extensive experience will complement our efforts towards building a delightful experience for our customers," said Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy

“We are delighted to partner with Ather Energy to bring the quickest electric scooter in the country, the Ather 450X, to Kozhikode. Ather Energy is redefining the two-wheeler industry with the Ather 450X. The 450X is designed to offer an exhilarating riding experience on any terrain you choose without compromising on speed and performance. At Crux Mobility, we strongly believe in an electric and intelligent future. We have always been at the forefront of sincere and trusted service. We are excited to lead an experience-driven approach with the launch of our retail outlet, AtherSpace, in Kozhikode," said Nikshan Ahmed, Managing Director, Crux Mobility

