Ather Energy Inaugurates New Experience Centre in Trichy, Expands Presence in India

Ather Energy has announced a new retail outlet - Ather Space, at Thillai Nagar, Trichy, in association with Vela Automobiles Pvt Ltd. The Ather 450X, one of India’s quickest scooters, alongside the Ather 450 Plus will be available to test ride and purchase at this Ather Space outlet. As per the company, Ather Space is geared to provide a unique ownership experience along with complete service and support for the owners.

The new Ather Space will offer customers an opportunity to learn about every aspect of the vehicle. They can also book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting the experience centre. This is Ather Energy’s second experience centre in Tamil Nadu after Chennai. Deliveries have also begun in Coimbatore and the experience centre will be inaugurated soon.

Earlier this year, Ather expanded its presence across 15 cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, and Jaipur. Ather Energy also invests in building charging infrastructure. The company has installed 5 fast-charging points, called Ather Grid, which can be found in locations like Annamalai Nagar, Singaram Nagar, Cantonment, Salai Road, and Tiruvanaikoil.

Ather Energy plans to add 8-10 more charging points across Trichy to strengthen Ather Energy’s charging network to provide smooth and stress-free rides for EV owners in the city. Ather Energy also helps customers in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings. The company has already installed home chargers across 450 apartment complexes and buildings in Chennai over the last 2 years.

Over the past few years, the Tamil Nadu government has built momentum through several policies that encourage the adoption of electric mobility. Ather Energy’s factory in Hosur is supported by the government of Tamil Nadu under its EV Policy. The automaker says that most of the supplier base for Ather Energy is in Tamil Nadu and adds that the EV policies in the state are pretty robust and will lead the EV revolution in the country.

The ex-showroom price, post the Fame-II revision, for the Ather 450X is Rs 1,46,296 and Rs 1,27,286 for the Ather 450 Plus in Trichy. Considering the total cost of ownership of a comparable 125cc scooter, Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus owners can now breakeven their investment in 18-24 months and will begin to save nearly Rs 2 per km in the years after – claims Ather Energy.

