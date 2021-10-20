Ather Energy Inaugurates New Retail Outlet in Mysore, Third Outlet in Karnataka

Ather Energy has inaugurated its new retail outlet - Ather Space, at Hunsur Road, Hinkal in association with Honnassiri Energy Pvt Ltd, Mysore’s leading retailer. The Ather 450X alongside the Ather 450 Plus will be available to test ride and purchase at Ather Space. This will be Ather Energy’s third retail outlet in Karnataka.

In a bid to provide an impetus for EV adoption and manufacturing, the Karnataka government has implemented several policies over the years, including waiving off the registration fee and road tax for electric two-wheelers. It has also decided to replace 50% of state government vehicles with electric in the next 2-3 years. The opening of Ather Space in Mysore is driven by the strong consumer demand from the city since the launch of Ather 450X and 450 Plus in January 2020. Deliveries in Mysore had commenced earlier this year.

The new Ather Space will offer customers an opportunity to learn about every aspect of the vehicle and provide a complete overview of the various parts with a stripped-bare unit on display. They can also book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting the experience centre. Earlier this year, Ather expanded its presence across multiple cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Trichy, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Kozhikode.

Ather Energy is one of the few OEMs that also invests in building charging infrastructures. The company has installed four fast-charging points, Ather Grid, which can be found at Hinkal, Nazarbad Mohalla, Gokulam Road, and Vijaya Nagar. All the Ather Grid locations are strategically placed in key areas of the city so that it is easily accessible to EV owners across Mysore. Ather Energy plans to add 8-10 more charging points to strengthen the charging network to provide smooth and stress-free rides for EV owners in the city. Ather Energy also helps customers in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings.

“Karnataka is our home ground and the demand has been phenomenal from across cities in the state. We were so overwhelmed by the response that we had to begin deliveries, a few months before opening this experience centre, all thanks to our partner Honnassiri Energy Pvt Ltd. Their support and expertise helped us in organizing the test rides and setting up the experience centre in Mysore. Test ride requests and pre-orders have been pouring in from Mysore since the launch of the Ather 450X. The new Ather Space is designed to provide a great experience to our evolving customer base in Mysore. By the end of the year, we expect to be in three to four more cities in Karnataka after Mysore." said Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer.

Also Watch:

“Ather Energy has led the electric revolution in the two-wheeler market with Made in India products. We are delighted to partner with Ather Energy and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future. Mysuru is the ideal Tier-2 city to venture into and has demonstrated great potential for smart electric scooter. We are all geared up to welcome customers to Ather Space so that they can experience the future of mobility." said L Sunil Gowda, Director, Honnassiri Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.