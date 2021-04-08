Ather Energy Sets Up Fast EV Charging Network Across 10 New Locations in Mumbai

After opening the Ather experience center and beginning deliveries of the Ather 450X in Mumbai, Ather Energy has set up its fast-charging public network - The Ather Grid, across Mumbai. 10 Charging points are already live across key hotspots in the city - Linking Road, Goregaon, Andheri, Fort, etc.

By next year, Ather Energy will have a minimum of 30 fast-charging points across Mumbai. Ather Energy has partnered with Park+ to set up EV locations in Mumbai. Park + is a smart parking solutions brand that allows users to locate parking, book slots & pay digitally. Ather Energy will continue to partner with more progressive hosts which can offer EV owners easy accessibility, curb range anxiety, and ease the adoption of electric vehicles in Mumbai. Ather Energy is also working with Co-operative Housing Societies & Owners’ Associations to help Ather owners in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings.

Ather Energy has set up 128 public fast-charging points across 18 cities in India. The fast charging network can be used by all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers and this facility is being offered free of charge to everyone till the end of September 2021.

The charging network is supported by the Ather Grid app which allows all EV owners to locate and check the availability of the nearest charging stations in real-time. Ather Energy in its accelerated expansion phase targets to set-up 5-6 points before delivery across the 27 markets that Ather will be present in by Q3 of 2021.

