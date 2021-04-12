Ather Energy Starts Deliveries of 450X Electric Scooter in Delhi, to Launch Experience Centre in May

Ather Energy, India’s first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer began the deliveries of the Ather 450X in Delhi. Ather Energy has also begun test rides in Lajpat Nagar where one can learn about the features of the vehicle and different ownership and purchase models to buy the Ather 450X and the Ather 450 Plus.

As per the company, Ather Energy has seen a surge in bookings, enquiries, and test ride requests in Delhi and has had to enter the market, prior to establishing their retail centres. The experience centre, Ather Space will open in May 2021 at Lajpat Nagar and will be Ather Energy’s third, company-owned experience centre.

Ather Energy has set up 10 fast-charging points, Ather Grid, across key hotspots in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad and will install more charging points in the coming months. The company has partnered with national bodies like EESL to set up fast-charging points across the city and will be looking to partner with progressive hosts including cafés, restaurants, tech parks, malls, and gyms which can offer EV owners’ easy accessibility, curb range anxiety, and ease the adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi. More than 128 public fast-charging points, Ather Grid, are up across more than 18 cities in India.

The Ather 450X is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, and comes with 4 riding modes. In addition to Eco, Ride, and Sport, Ather has introduced a new high-performance mode called ‘Warp’. Ather 450X can go from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.3 sec in Warp mode, making it the quickest scooter in the 125cc category and the perfect choice to navigate through city traffic. The Ather 450X can charge a rate of 1.5km per minute, making it the fastest charging rate in the electric two-wheeler category, claims Ather Energy.

Additionally, the electric scooter has a 4G SIM card and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to manage phone calls and music on the touchscreen dashboard. The new 7” touchscreen dashboard, comes with a color depth of 16M and a Snapdragon Quad-Core processor. Ather 450X utilises Android Open Source to offer Google Map navigation, on-board diagnostics, and other unique features like Over-the-air updates, Auto Indicator off and Guide-me-home lights.

Ather Energy also offers a lower-powered Ather 450 Plus which offers a top speed of 70 kmph and a True Range of 70 km in Eco mode. Ather Energy offers an Assured Buyback program under which, customers will get Rs 85,000 as a guaranteed value for the Ather 450X at the end of 3 years. Ather vehicles are also available for lease, allowing customers to access a fully loaded Ather 450X with a down payment and a nominal monthly fee, starting at Rs 3,394 per month. The ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X is Rs 1,46,926 and Rs 1,27,916 for the Ather 450 Plus in Delhi.

