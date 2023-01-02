Ather Energy to Launch All-New Budget-Friendly Electric Scooter on January 7

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy is set to expand its lineup in India with the launch of a new scooter. It will showcase the new affordable scooter at its community day on January 7, 2023. The upcoming offering from Ather could be a cheaper version of its 450X or it could be an all-new product altogether. An official confirmation from the company, however, is still awaited.

Ather already has two premium scooters in its line-up which are on the pricier side - 450 Plus and 450X. Therefore, the company is likely to go for a product which appeals to buyers who are on a budget. So, the new Ather electric scooter might feature a maxi-scooter design and could roll out without any fancy features. The company might employ a simpler tubular steel frame as opposed to the superior aluminium lattice frame on the 450X.

It is worth mentioning that Ather has registered a patent for a new electric scooter which features a flat seat as opposed to the stepped unit on the 450X. The company might also offer new colour schemes for its 450X and 450 Plus scooters. Moreover, a new limited-edition model like the 450X Series 1 is also on the cards.

Ather launched the third generation of its flagship scooter, 450X, in July this year. The scooter boasts a bigger 3.7kWh battery. The all-new Ather 450X offers a claimed real-world range of 105km against the previous 85km (in Eco mode).

The 450X is able to hit a top speed of about 90kph due to the improved performance of its battery. Ather has also improved the 450X’s 7.0-inch TFT display by doubling the system’s RAM from 1 GB to 2 GB.

Ather also offers the third-gen Ather 450 Plus, which has less range and lower performance than the 450X. Ola S1 Pro is the main rival of the third-gen Ather 450X.

