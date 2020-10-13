Ather Energy to Set up 150 Electric Charging Stations Across India by December, 6500 by 2022

Homegrown electric scooter maker Ather Energy has announced that it has started setting up the claimed biggest public charging infrastructure in India, called Ather Grid. The company said in a statement that phase one of the installation, which includes 135 locations, will be live by the end of the year.

“Ather Grid has seen steady adoption in Bengaluru and Chennai, and we believe that accessible charging infrastructure is critical before launching our products in any market we enter,” says Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer.

Ather Energy says that it intends to launch in 9 new cities in India has already finalised setting up of 135 public fast-charging stations. Currently, Ather Energy has 37 fast-charging stations in Bengaluru and 13 in Chennai, which will eventually take the total count to 150 fast-charging stations across India by December 2020.

The Ather Grid fast-charging network can be used by all-electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers and it can charge their flagship electric scooter, the Ather 450X, with a range of 15 km in 10 minutes, as per the company’s claim.

The Bengaluru-based company has signed MOUs with partners like VR Mall, PPZ mall management, restaurant and cafe chains like Little Italy, Blue Tokai, Chai Kings, retail outlets like Sangeetha mobiles, and now have access to 250 locations across the country.

Installations of the Ather Grid Points will begin before deliveries of the Ather 450X in November 2020.

As part of Phase 1 of the rapid expansion, Ather Energy will install about 5-10 fast charging points before delivery in each of the new markets they are expanding to. Ather Energy says that they will continue to partner with more progressive hosts which can offer EV owners’ easy accessibility, curb range anxiety, and ease the adoption of electric vehicles in India.

The Ather Grid is supported by the Ather Grid app which allows all EV owners to directly ascertain available and unavailable locations on the home screen. The application also has filters and information related to 4+wheeler friendly locations, availability of free and paid parking, location timings and more.

Ather Energy targets to set-up 6500 charging points across the country by 2022.