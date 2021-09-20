Ather Inaugurates New Experience Centres at Coimbatore, Porvorim in India

Ather Energy, India’s first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer, has inaugurated its new retail outlet at two key locations in India including Porvorim, Pilerne, Goa in association with Eveer Auto Pvt and Ramnagar, Coimbatore, in association with Rajdurai’s E-Vehicles Pvt Ltd, a leading 2-wheeler service company. The Ather 450X, alongside the Ather 450 Plus will be available for test rides and purchase at Ather Space.

The Goa government has introduced various initiatives to drive EV adoption in the state and aims for 30 percent of its total vehicle registrations to be electric vehicles by 2025. The government has established a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) cell sin the territory, incentives up to Rs.30,000 for electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler buyers, no road tax, and registration fees on the purchase of EV 2-wheelers. The government is also pushing for all commercial two-wheelers operating in Goa to switch to EV by December 31, 2025.

Ather Space is geared to provide a unique ownership experience along with complete service and support for the owners. The new Ather Space will offer customers an opportunity to learn about every aspect of the vehicle and provide a complete overview of the various parts with a stripped-bare unit on display. They can also book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting the experience centre. Ather expanded its presence across multiple cities earlier this year, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Trichy, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Indore, and Nashik.

The company has installed two fast-charging points, Ather Grid, which can be found at Porvorim and in Panjim. All Ather Grid locations will be strategically located in key areas of the city, making them easily accessible to EV owners throughout Goa. Ather Energy intends to add 8-10 more charging points to the city’s charging network in order to provide smooth and stress-free rides for EV owners. Ather Energy also assists customers with the installation of home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings.

Tamil Nadu Government was one of the earliest to introduce EV policies to drive the adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles in the state. The government offers incentives to vehicle manufacturers ranging from full reimbursement of state GST paid on the sale of vehicles to exemptions from electricity tax for manufacturing units and a 15 – 20% subsidy on land cost. The policy also provides a complete exemption from motor vehicle taxes for battery-powered vehicles until 2022, as well as the creation of EV parks in major auto manufacturing hubs and locations. The state’s EV policies are designed to build the perfect ecosystem for electric vehicles. Ather Energy’s factory in Hosur is supported by the government of Tamil Nadu under its EV Policy. Ather Energy commenced its operations in Chennai in 2019 and has an active community of Ather owners there.

Also Watch:

The company has installed 7 fast-charging points, Ather Grid, which can be found at Peelamedu, Ram Nagar, Sai Baba Colony, Saravanampatty, Racecourse road, Kuniyamuthur, and Sulur. All of the Ather Grid sites are strategically located across Coimbatore, making them easily accessible to EV owners. Ather Energy plans to add 8-10 more charging points to strengthen the charging network to provide smooth and stress-free rides for EV owners in the city. Ather Energy also helps customers in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here