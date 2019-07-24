Ather Inaugurates New Experience Facility in Chennai
The centre's design and user experience have been developed on Ather’s learnings from the Bengaluru Ather Space.
New Ather Space in Chennai. (Image source: Ather)
After the launch of Ather 450 and 340 in Chennai earlier this month, Ather Energy has officially inaugurated, ‘Ather Space’, the Ather experience centre at Wallace Garden Road, Nungambakkam on 24th July. The facility was designed to educate customers about electric vehicles while providing a holistic experience in an interactive space. The company inaugurated the first experience centre in Bengaluru on June 2018 and opened the second one in Chennai on Wednesday. Chennaites can now ride the Ather 450 and get an in-depth view of the product and features before pre-ordering the vehicle. Customers can also book test ride slots on the website prior to visiting the experience centre.
The centre’s design and user experience have been developed on Ather’s learnings from the Bengaluru Ather Space. Customers can learn about every aspect of the vehicle and witness the engineering and mechanical efforts that have gone into manufacturing it through a scooter up on display. Apart from seeing the key components of the scooter, one can learn and interact with the intelligent and connected features through a digital display.
Ather began accepting pre-orders for Ather 450 in Chennai on 9th July. The on-road price for the 450 is Rs 1,31,683 and Ather 340 will be priced at Rs 1,19,091 in Chennai. The price includes the regulation 2 helmets, along with the FAME 2 subsidy and other basics like insurance, road tax, GST, and other fees.
Ather began the installation of its Ather Grid points in Chennai on May 2019 and has installed ten fast charging points, so far. These charging points can be found in malls like Forum Vijaya Mall, offices like AtWorks and cafes, restaurants, and even grocery stores. To encourage adoption of EVs in the city, Ather Energy will provide free charging at Ather Grid till December 2019 for all-electric 4Ws & 2Ws and will add 40-50 more charging points to their network.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix Introduces Rs 199 Mobile-Only Plan in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know
- Yorkshire Vikings Register Second Highest T20 Total Ever
- Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh Criticism: It's So Hypocritical, Who Are We to Judge Characters?
- Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 Passed: Here's a Complete List of Revised Traffic Violation Fines
- Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2019: Drunken Driving to Cost Rs 10,000; Driving Without a Licence to Cost Rs 5000