Ather Inaugurates New Experience Facility in Chennai

After the launch of Ather 450 and 340 in Chennai earlier this month, Ather Energy has officially inaugurated, ‘Ather Space’, the Ather experience centre at Wallace Garden Road, Nungambakkam on 24th July. The facility was designed to educate customers about electric vehicles while providing a holistic experience in an interactive space. The company inaugurated the first experience centre in Bengaluru on June 2018 and opened the second one in Chennai on Wednesday. Chennaites can now ride the Ather 450 and get an in-depth view of the product and features before pre-ordering the vehicle. Customers can also book test ride slots on the website prior to visiting the experience centre.

The centre’s design and user experience have been developed on Ather’s learnings from the Bengaluru Ather Space. Customers can learn about every aspect of the vehicle and witness the engineering and mechanical efforts that have gone into manufacturing it through a scooter up on display. Apart from seeing the key components of the scooter, one can learn and interact with the intelligent and connected features through a digital display.

Ather began accepting pre-orders for Ather 450 in Chennai on 9th July. The on-road price for the 450 is Rs 1,31,683 and Ather 340 will be priced at Rs 1,19,091 in Chennai. The price includes the regulation 2 helmets, along with the FAME 2 subsidy and other basics like insurance, road tax, GST, and other fees.

Ather began the installation of its Ather Grid points in Chennai on May 2019 and has installed ten fast charging points, so far. These charging points can be found in malls like Forum Vijaya Mall, offices like AtWorks and cafes, restaurants, and even grocery stores. To encourage adoption of EVs in the city, Ather Energy will provide free charging at Ather Grid till December 2019 for all-electric 4Ws & 2Ws and will add 40-50 more charging points to their network.