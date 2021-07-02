Ather Inaugurates New Showroom at Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi, 10th Across India

Ather Energy has inaugurated its new experience centre (retail outlet) - Ather Space, at Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. This is Ather Energy’s 10th experience centre in India and will offer customers an opportunity to learn about the Ather 450X.

Over the past years, the Delhi government has taken numerous steps to address the growing challenges of pollution and has strongly advocated the shift towards green transportation modes. Building on the impetus provided by the policy upgrades, including the highest subsidies on electric vehicles in Delhi and additional breaks on road tax and registration fees, Ather is all set to disrupt the EV market in the national capital.

Ather Energy inaugurated its first experience centre in Bengaluru in June 2018 and later expanded its base with a bigger experience centre in Chennai, helping customers experience the details and make an informed purchase decision. Earlier this year, Ather expanded its presence across Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

Ather Energy began deliveries of the Ather 450X in the Capital early April and has significantly invested in setting up public fast charging points, Ather Grid across the city. Ather Energy is one of the few OEMs who also invests in building a charging infrastructure in the markets before launch. The company has set up 14 fast-charging points, Ather Grid, across key hotspots in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram & Ghaziabad and aims to double the number of charging stations by the end of this year. The fast-charging points in Delhi are available in locations like Green Park, Dilshad Garden, Krishna Nagar, and Connaught Place. To ease the public charging experience, Ather Grid will be available in locations like malls, cafes, supermarkets and tech parks. Ather Energy also helps customers in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings.

In the past few weeks, FAME 2 revisions have further reduced the prices of all electric two wheelers, with a 50% increase in the subsidy. The ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X is INR.132,426 & INR 113,416 for the Ather 450 Plus in Delhi.

