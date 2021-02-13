Ather Provides Glimpse of Its Recently-Inaugurated EV Mega-Factory at Hosur; Details Here

After its inauguration on January 2, Ather Energy recently gave a tour of its mega-factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Since the opening, Ather Energy has begun deliveries in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad and more deliveries planned in a phased manner across 21 other cities by Q1. The facility serves as an example of the Make in India vision as 90% of the manufacturing of Ather Energy products is localised, including the battery pack which is made by Ather Energy themselves. The Ather 450X and the Ather 450 Plus are completely Made in India - designed in Bengaluru.

With a capacity to produce 110,000 scooters annually, the facility will serve as Ather Energy's national manufacturing hub catering to demand from across the country. Ather Energy has confirmed deliveries and presence across 27 cities in 15 states. (Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Calicut, Ahmedabad, Mysore, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Panaji, Bhubaneshwar, Nasik, Surat, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Nagpur, Noida, Lucknow, and Siliguri). Ather Energy is likely to expand to 40 cities by the end of 2021. The factory is supported by the government of Tamil Nadu under its EV Policy. Apart from the EV manufacturing, the facility will also focus on lithium-ion battery manufacturing which is a key area of focus for Ather Energy going ahead. The investment is an opportunity for value creation in the sector and will create job opportunities in the region. As a part of this initiative, more than 4000 employees will be trained in requisite skills in the EV sector over the next 5 years.

The facility has the capacity to produce 120,000 battery packs annually. Ather Energy is the only EV OEM in India to make its own battery packs, and has filed 13 patents on the design and manufacturing of the li-ion batteries. The 2.9 kWh battery of Ather 450X uses 21700 type li-ion cells giving the battery a high energy density, charge and discharge rates enabling fast charging and high performance. There is zero effluent generated from the Ather Energy factory. All E-wastes are handled by Authorized Recyclers and there is zero water discharge because of inhouse STP & treated water circulation to flush & plantation.