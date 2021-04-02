Ather Rolls Out New OTA Software Update For 450X, Gets Bluetooth Controls For Music and Phone Calls

Atherstack, Ather Energy’s multitude of services right from the front-end to firmware to the data pipeline, has released its 13th OTA (Over the Air) update Atherstack Atom. This update enables the Bluetooth® based Music & Call feature on the Ather 450X. The latest update also includes the revamped version of the Ather App for all Ather owners with Android and iOS devices.

The Bluetooth based Music & Call feature allows Ather 450X owners to safely pair the scooter’s 7- inch touchscreen dashboard with their smartphones. This allows the rider to view and control music and phone calls through the dashboard without any distractions and offers a seamless experience.

While the music is playing on the smartphone, the dashboard will show album art, the name of the song, and the artist in the display. When the vehicle is stationary, the rider can use the touchscreen to switch to the previous track, play/pause the current track or jump to the next track. The feature supports all popular music streaming services and podcast services. During calls, the rider can accept/reject the call on the touchscreen dashboard. For rider safety, a combination of the physical switches can be used while riding.

Ather Energy is also working towards launching a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) which allows the rider to monitor the tire pressure which will ensure that the vehicle performs optimally. These additions will make the daily rides on the Ather 450X a seamless experience and limit riders from having to pull out their phones.

This update also includes a brand new Ather App which is developed in native Android and iOS frameworks, and includes a redesigned, contextual home screen to have easy access to all the information the user typically needs and a fresh new design language. Future updates will bring in more relevant features and information which will make the app even more engaging and useful. The app will be available for Android in the Google Play Store and in a few weeks will be released in the Apple App Store foriOS users.

From introducing upgrades like ‘Guide me home lights’ to ‘Real-time ride efficiency indicators’ to new riding modes, a ‘Dark Theme’ for the dashboard and now the Bluetooth® based Music and Call feature.