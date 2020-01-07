Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Ather Signs MoU with Tamil Nadu Government, to Ramp Up Production Across Country

The company currently operates Ather Space in Bengaluru and Chennai and looking for a dealer-partner to set up experience centres across the cities.

PTI

Updated:January 7, 2020, 9:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ather Signs MoU with Tamil Nadu Government, to Ramp Up Production Across Country
Ather 450. (Image: Ather Energy)

Auto-maker Ather, which has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu government to build a new factory, on Saturday said it was moving to the next phase of its growth to scale up its operations across the country. As part of its expansion plan, the auto-maker plans to take Ather Space, its flagship experience centre format, across key cities like Coimbatore.

The company would design the retail space and experience for its dealer partners with a focus on its holistic experience-led model.

The experience centres would allow prospective consumers to test-ride and get hands-on with Ather's intelligent and connected product portfolio. The company currently operates Ather Space in Bengaluru and Chennai and looking for a dealer-partner to set up experience centres across the cities. The firm's flagship intelligent scooter Ather 450 has been setting new standards in the electric vehicles market and has ardent enthusiast across the country waiting to order, the company chief business officer Ravneet Phokela said in a press release.

The company would continue to enlarge its public charging network - Ather Grid - in all metros in the coming months and each city would receive fast-charging points prior to the delivery of the vehicles, he said. "Intelligent electric vehicles are a new category for which the traditional retail model doesnt really work. We have spent the last couple of years pioneering a new model in Chennai and Bengaluru, which is focused on experience," he said.

"We are now looking for dealers and partners in Coimbatore and other parts of Tamil Nadu to expand across the country in a short period of time," he said. "It is an opportunity for us and the partners to prepare for the next phase of the automobile revolution and invest in skill development and employment for a new breed of retail professionals," Phokela said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram