Ather Signs Partnership With Statiq to Bolster Charging Station Network in North India

Electric vehicle (EV) charging network platform Statiq on Friday announced that it has recently partnered with leading electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy to enhance the combined network in north India.

With this alliance, Statiq and Ather Energy are set to share EV charging locations in the north.

“The EV industry is collaborative in nature and requires leading players to partner together to propel it forward into the future,” Raghav Arora, co-founder of Statiq, said in a statement.

“The brand name of EV maker Ather Energy has become synonymous with electric 2-wheelers in the country and we, at Statiq, are proud to collaborate with them to boost our combined charging network across India and enhance the EV ecosystem. This way, we can ensure that users in the EV ecosystem can always #StayCharged,” Arora added.

As per the current plans, installations will carry on across the entire north region, with a special emphasis on the NCR region.

The company said that this bolstered network will result in a more robust network of chargers for future usage and thus work in joint favour of the partners Statiq and Ather Energy and their users.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.