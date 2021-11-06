Ather to Provide Connectivity Features Free of Cost For 6 Months From November 15

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather has announced that it will be making its connectivity features available free of cost for all the 450, 450 Plus and 450X customers over the next six months. The announcements were made by the company’s co-founder Tarun Mehta in a series of tweets on the occasion of Diwali. The features will be available for all customers from November 15 onwards. At present, the brand’s connectivity features can be purchased as subscription plans - Ather Connect Lite and Ather Connect Pro.

“We have an ambitious plan of making the entire mobility exp hassle-free with Ather Connect - stitching everything from route planning, navigation, charging, servicing, & customization. Expect several changes as we improve quality, rebuild the UI and launch several new features," Mehta added further.

Also Watch:

The Ather Connect Lite Plan starts at Rs 400 for three months that includes onboard navigation and OTA updates. On the other hand, the Ather Connect Pro plan is priced at Rs 700 for three months that gets additional features like ride statistics on the Ather smartphone app, remote location tracking, remote charge monitoring, and push location function from the app. While this comes as a delight for customers without the feature, Ather has confirmed that existing customers with the subscription will be reimbursed.

