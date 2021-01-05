Atmanirbhar Bharat: New Hyundai i20 Exports Commences to Global Markets From India

Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India has commenced exports of its recently launched premium hatchback, the 'all-new i20'.

According to the company, the milestone marks the beginning of the "next decade and HMIL's resilient commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'".

Presently, HMIL is India's largest exporter of automobiles. It has surpassed the three million vehicle export milestone earlier in 2020.

The company exports cars to 88 countries. "We are delighted to mark our renewed commitment to 'Make in India' with the commencement of exports of the all-new i20 in the global markets," said S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

"With 5.16 lakh exports since its first launch, the i20 is already a brand to reckon with even in the global markets."

Currently, the company is exporting 10 models - "Atos (SANTRO), Grand i10, Xcent, Grand i10 (NIOS) and Grand i10 (AURA), i20, i20 Active, Accent (Verna), Venue and all-new Creta.

In the domestic market, the i20 takes on the likes of the Tata Altroz and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno among others. The front end of the new generation i20 is modelled after the Verna. The vehicle’s overall shape and short overhangs are similar to the larger variant i30. The pictures of the vehicle bear resemblance to the design sketches Hyundai released in February.

Retaining the i20 family look, the third generation of the car showcases a sporty design. It comes with a more aggressive look and new dual-tone alloy wheels. The hatchback will have angular LED headlights and a chrome strip running the length of its window line quite similar to its competitors Ford Fiesta and Audi A1.

Inside the cabin, the all-new i20 gets a 26.03 cm touchscreen HD infotainment screen with first in segment BlueLink connectivity suite and Bose surround sound system. Other features include cooled wireless charger, smart air purifier among other features.

The Hyundai i20 gets multiple engine options, such as 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol with 88 PS output, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol that came out with the Grand i10 Nios with 120 PS output. There's a 7-speed DCT gearbox on offer alongside the 6-speed iMT gearbox, both of which are first in segment along side manual and automatic gearbox options.