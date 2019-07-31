Audi A1 Sportback to get 'Citycarver' Trim with Added SUV Styling
Audi announced the Citycarver trim for the A1 Sportback, giving the smallest model in the company's European portfolio some brawnier volume.
Audi has revealed the A1 Citycarver. (Image: Audi/ AFP Relaxnews)
Audi has revealed that the A1 Sportback will soon be available in the "Citycarver" trim, a new package that will give the urban-oriented model a few SUV features. Audi announced the Citycarver trim for the A1 Sportback, giving the smallest model in the company's European portfolio some brawnier volume. The A1 Citycarver has been lifted and given a set of larger wheels so that it "is at home in any environment: in the city, on country roads and highways and even on slightly rough terrain."
On the outside, the exterior has been mildly reimagined to resemble Audi's Q SUV lineup. The front end was updated with matte black details while the underbody protection was painted with stainless steel, making it more compatible with "slightly rough terrain." The inside differs very little from that of the standard Sportback. Owners can choose between three designs which come with different upholstery and equipment options. As standard, the Citycarver comes with a 10.1-inch touch display placed beside a fully digital instrument cluster.
Support onboard: Our #Audi #A1 #citycarver is equipped with Audi pre sense front – a #driver assist system that can recognize pedestrians and help prevent accidents. Discover more features that facilitate driving through #urban jungles: https://t.co/1yGGEprpUB pic.twitter.com/uf6G4ER0ih— AUDI AG (@Audi_Press) July 29, 2019
In terms of driver assistant technology, the model dons adaptive cruise control, park assist, and offers pre-sense front and lane departure warnings. The Audi A1 Citycarver will be available for order starting in August and will hit European dealerships this fall.
