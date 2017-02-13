Audi A4 Diesel Launched in India at Rs 40.2 Lakh

Audi has launched the diesel version of their popular sedan A4 at a starting price tag of Rs 40.2 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The major highlight of the diesel powered variant has to be the engine under the hood which, thanks to a newly developed combustion method, delivers 7 percent improvement in power and fuel efficiency than its predecessor. A reason for this improvement is also the reduction in the weight of the car which is claimed to be over 120 kilos. Audi claims that the new diesel A4 will deliver an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 18.25 km/l.

” The all-new Audi A4 35 TDI is a ground-breaking synthesis of technology and aesthetics. The technology available on the earlier Audi A4 has been redeveloped so that it yet again defines the benchmark in the segment. With a tremendous response received on A4 30 TFSI, we are now introducing the A4 with a diesel engine which is even more powerful than the previous generation A4,” said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.

Powering the A4 is a 2.0-litre TDI four-cylinder engine that develops 190 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque and comes mated to a redesigned 7-speed S Tronic transmission. This makes the car capable of going from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 7.7 seconds.

